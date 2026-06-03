AUC Chairperson Receives Credentials of Ethiopia’s New Permanent Representative to AU
Addis Ababa, June 3, 2026 - The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, today received the Letters of Credentials of Ethiopia’s newly appointed Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Lemlem Fiseha Minale.
During the credential presentation ceremony, the Chairperson congratulated Ambassador Lemlem on her appointment, expressing confidence that her extensive experience and leadership would further strengthen cooperation between Ethiopia and the African Union.
He also commended Ethiopia’s continued support for the Union and welcomed the peaceful and orderly conduct of the country’s recent electoral process.
The two sides exchanged views on regional and global developments, as well as key priorities facing the African Union.
He reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness to work closely with Ethiopia in advancing the objectives of the Union and addressing emerging challenges across the continent.
For her part, Ambassador Lemlem praised the Chairperson’s leadership and reiterated Ethiopia’s firm commitment to supporting the African Union and its continental agenda.
She underscored her government’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the Commission and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the Ethiopian leadership.
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