Kenyans Protest Planned US Ebola Quarantine Facility
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Jun 2026 08:22
Hundreds of Kenyans protested plans for a US-run Ebola quarantine facility in Nanyuki, days after a court temporarily suspended the controversial project.
Hundreds of residents took to the streets of the Kenyan town of Nanyuki on Monday to protest plans for a US-operated Ebola quarantine facility, intensifying opposition to a project that critics say could pose risks to public health and local communities.
Reuters reports that the demonstrations came just days after Kenya's High Court ordered a temporary suspension of the initiative following a legal challenge questioning the facility's safety and compliance with public health standards.
Footage from Nanyuki showed demonstrators gathering near the site of the proposed quarantine facility, blowing whistles, carrying signs, and blocking roads as opposition to the project continued to grow.
Residents estimated that hundreds participated in the protests, while video obtained by Reuters showed crowds assembled several kilometers from the military installation where the facility is expected to be established.
Local media outlets also broadcast footage showing heightened security around the base, including military personnel and armored vehicles stationed near its perimeter.
The facility is planned for an air force base in Laikipia County and is intended to house US citizens exposed to Ebola who remain asymptomatic.
Court suspends project amid legal challenge
The protests followed a High Court decision on Friday ordering the temporary suspension of the project after a lawsuit argued that the facility could endanger surrounding communities.
The legal challenge reflects growing concerns over transparency, public consultation, and potential health risks associated with locating the center near civilian populations.
Despite the court ruling, reports indicated that military activity continued around the base in the days that followed.
Diplomatic and security sources cited in the original report suggested that preparations linked to the quarantine unit may have continued even after the suspension order was issued.
Residents voice health and safety concerns
Many protesters expressed fears that the facility could increase the risk of exposure to infectious diseases in a town closely connected to the military base.
"We are picketing for our lives," protest organizer Patrick Wahome told Reuters. “Nanyuki is a very small town. The military personnel who serve the base... live with us. Our kids go to the same schools and that means if anyone is infected, we are all infected.”
The concerns highlight broader anxieties among residents about the potential consequences of housing a quarantine center in a densely interconnected community.
While Kenyan and US officials have emphasized that the facility is intended for precautionary isolation rather than treatment of active Ebola cases, opposition among local residents has remained strong.
Questions raised over continued US preparations
The controversy deepened after reports of continued aircraft activity at the military base despite the court's intervention.
Flight-tracking data cited in the original report indicated that a US military C-130 transport aircraft landed in Nanyuki as recently as Friday.
Residents also reported seeing additional military aircraft operating near the base over the weekend.
Although Reuters said it could not independently verify the nationality of all aircraft observed, the reports fueled speculation that preparations for the facility were continuing.
Kenya's Health Minister Aden Duale defended the project over the weekend, describing it as part of broader efforts to strengthen emergency response capabilities and public health preparedness.
Economic disruption and local opposition grow
The protests have also begun affecting local businesses.
Patrick Maina, a café owner in Nanyuki, said demonstrations and uncertainty surrounding the project had forced him to close operations.
“We haven’t opened since morning and it’s likely to be worse tomorrow,” he said.
As opposition continues to grow, residents are demanding the permanent cancellation of the facility and have warned that demonstrations could continue if authorities proceed with the plan.
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