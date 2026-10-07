Djibouti’s Guelleh Congratulates PM Abiy on Re-election, Reaffirms Strong Ethiopia Ties
Addis Ababa, October 6, 2026 (ENA)—Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh has congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on his re-election, hailing Ethiopia’s economic rise and reaffirming his country’s commitment to deepening the longstanding friendship, solidarity, and strategic ties between the two sister nations.
President Guelleh emphasized the close bonds between Ethiopia and Djibouti, underscoring his country’s continued commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation as Ethiopia advances on its development path.
No comments:
Post a Comment