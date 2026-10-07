Mexico Halts Fuel Shipments to Cuba Due to Threat of US Sanctions — Newspaper
In the first half of the year, the shipments averaged just 900 barrels per day
© Hector Vivas/Getty Images
MEXICO CITY, October 6. /TASS/. Mexico’s state-owned oil and gas company Pemex completely halted fuel shipments to Cuba in the third quarter of this year, following a sharp decline in exports during the first half of the year amid the threat of US sanctions, newspaper El Universal reported.
According to a report filed by Pemex with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company’s subsidiary, Servicios Logisticos y Recursos Estrategicos, made no shipments to Cuba during the third quarter. This followed a sharp reduction in exports in the first half of the year, when shipments averaged just 900 barrels per day.
The figures mark a stark contrast with previous years. Cuba received 19,200 barrels per day from Mexico during the first half of 2024 and 19,600 barrels per day during the same period in 2025. In the first half of 2026, however, the figure fell to just 900 barrels per day.
According to El Universal, the decline reflects efforts to avoid US sanctions targeting countries and companies that supply crude oil to Havana.
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