Massive Drone Attack Damages Seven Houses, Archive Building in LPR — Authorities
Sergey Kolyagin said there were no casualties in the attack
© Official Telegram channel of Pervomaisk Mayor Sergey Kolyagin
LUGANSK, October 6. /TASS/. A massive raid of Ukrainian drones has smashed almost 80 windows in seven apartment buildings and destroyed the Pervomaisk archive building, city head Sergey Kolyagin said.
"Last night in Pervomaisk turned out to be extremely difficult: the town experienced a massive drone attack. The industrial zone was hit, and the residential sector was also affected: facades and glazing were damaged in a number of apartment buildings. According to preliminary data, 77 windows in seven residential buildings were broken. In addition, the building of the city archive was seriously destroyed. The fire that broke out at the site of the hit was eliminated by the staff of the Emergencies Ministry," he wrote on Telegram.
Kolyagin said there were no casualties in the attack.
According to him, at the moment, the townspeople are helping archivists to remove the surviving funds from the damaged city archive.
The city administration records damage to residential buildings and explains to city residents how to arrange compensation for damage.
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