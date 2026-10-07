Tanker Catches Fire in Black Sea, Beaches Closed
According to the publications, the burning took place opposite central Sochi
© Pyotr Kovalev/TASS
KRASNODAR, October 6. /TASS/. A tanker caught fire in the Black Sea near Sochi, and the authorities closed the beaches of Sirius to vacationers, head of the administration of the federal territory of Sirius Dmitry Plishkin said.
Earlier, a video appeared in local media with a vessel burning in the water. According to the publications, the burning took place opposite central Sochi.
"A tanker caught fire in the Black Sea. To ensure the safety of people, the beaches of Sirius will be temporarily closed. The state of water and air is constantly monitored in cooperation with the Russian Hydrometeorological Service," Plishkin wrote on Telegram.
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