BERNIE SANDERS LEADS DONALD TRUMP BY WIDEST MARGIN OF ALL 2020 CANDIDATES: ELECTION POLL
NEWSWEEK
1/22/20 AT 9:44 AM EST
Senator Bernie Sanders leads President Donald Trump by the widest margin of all the candidates in the Democratic Party's 2020 race when Americans are asked to choose in a face-off against the Republican incumbent, according to a poll.
SurveyUSA asked 4,069 registered voters nationwide how they would vote in an election today if Trump was pitted against each of the 2020 candidates in the Democratic race. The progressive Vermont independent came out on top.
The poll found that 52 percent of voters would choose Sanders and 43 percent Trump, giving the veteran senator a nine-point lead. Next was former vice president Joe Biden at 50 percent to Trump's 43 percent, a seven-point lead.
Michael Bloomberg, the media and financial data billionaire, also led Trump by seven points at 49 percent to 42 percent. Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren leads Trump 48 percent to 45 percent, a three-point advantage.
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is also ahead of Trump by three points, at 47 percent to 44 percent. The tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang is ahead of Trump by two points, at 46 percent to 44 percent.
The billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer is tied with Trump at 44 percent apiece, Democratic Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar loses to Trump by two points at 43 percent to 45 percent.
Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard loses to Trump by five points at 39 percent to 44 percent.
The online survey was conducted between January 14-16 straight after the Democratic debate in Iowa and on the eve of Trump's Senate impeachment trial. It has a credibility interval of 1.7 percentage points.
"Interviews were completed before the New York Times endorsed both Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, and before details surfaced that in 2017, Trump called the heads of the US armed forces babies and dopes," SurveyUSA noted.
"In these survey results, Trump is polling at an all-time high in military households against Biden, Sanders, Warren and [Afghanistan] veteran Buttigieg."
Newsweek has asked the Trump 2020 campaign for comment.
"Mini Mike [Bloomberg] is spending a lot of money but he's got no chance...But he's spending a fortune, he's making a lot of broadcasters wealthy, and he's getting nowhere. His ratings are terrible, you look at his numbers," Trump said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.
"I don't know if Joe's [Biden] going to limp across the line but I watch him, I watch him speak and he can't put together a sentence, but it could be him. It could be crazy Bernie [Sanders]. I don't know who it's going to be. Whoever it is, I'm ready."
According to the RealClearPolitics national polling average, Biden is in the lead in the race for the Democratic nomination. Biden is at 27.7 percent, Sanders at 21.7 percent, Warren at 14.8 percent, Buttigieg at 7.8 percent, and Bloomberg at 7 percent.
NEWSWEEK
1/22/20 AT 9:44 AM EST
Senator Bernie Sanders leads President Donald Trump by the widest margin of all the candidates in the Democratic Party's 2020 race when Americans are asked to choose in a face-off against the Republican incumbent, according to a poll.
SurveyUSA asked 4,069 registered voters nationwide how they would vote in an election today if Trump was pitted against each of the 2020 candidates in the Democratic race. The progressive Vermont independent came out on top.
The poll found that 52 percent of voters would choose Sanders and 43 percent Trump, giving the veteran senator a nine-point lead. Next was former vice president Joe Biden at 50 percent to Trump's 43 percent, a seven-point lead.
Michael Bloomberg, the media and financial data billionaire, also led Trump by seven points at 49 percent to 42 percent. Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren leads Trump 48 percent to 45 percent, a three-point advantage.
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is also ahead of Trump by three points, at 47 percent to 44 percent. The tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang is ahead of Trump by two points, at 46 percent to 44 percent.
The billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer is tied with Trump at 44 percent apiece, Democratic Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar loses to Trump by two points at 43 percent to 45 percent.
Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard loses to Trump by five points at 39 percent to 44 percent.
The online survey was conducted between January 14-16 straight after the Democratic debate in Iowa and on the eve of Trump's Senate impeachment trial. It has a credibility interval of 1.7 percentage points.
"Interviews were completed before the New York Times endorsed both Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, and before details surfaced that in 2017, Trump called the heads of the US armed forces babies and dopes," SurveyUSA noted.
"In these survey results, Trump is polling at an all-time high in military households against Biden, Sanders, Warren and [Afghanistan] veteran Buttigieg."
Newsweek has asked the Trump 2020 campaign for comment.
"Mini Mike [Bloomberg] is spending a lot of money but he's got no chance...But he's spending a fortune, he's making a lot of broadcasters wealthy, and he's getting nowhere. His ratings are terrible, you look at his numbers," Trump said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.
"I don't know if Joe's [Biden] going to limp across the line but I watch him, I watch him speak and he can't put together a sentence, but it could be him. It could be crazy Bernie [Sanders]. I don't know who it's going to be. Whoever it is, I'm ready."
According to the RealClearPolitics national polling average, Biden is in the lead in the race for the Democratic nomination. Biden is at 27.7 percent, Sanders at 21.7 percent, Warren at 14.8 percent, Buttigieg at 7.8 percent, and Bloomberg at 7 percent.
No comments:
Post a Comment