Diane Abbott Criticizes Inclusion of Green Groups in Police Extremism Guidance
THE INCLUSION by police of environmental and animal-rights groups on a list of extremist organisations was “a serious error of judgment,” shadow home secretary Diane Abbot said today.
In the Commons, Ms Abbot asked the government why the anti-terror guidance included groups such as Extinction Rebellion, Greenpeace and Stop The Badger Cull.
As reported by the Morning Star, the Counter Terrorism Policing document listed other left-wing groups such as the Communist Party of Britain, Stop the War Coalition, CND and Campaign Against Arms Trade alongside far-right and proscribed organisations such as National Action.
Home Office minister Brandon Lewis said that the guidance has been recalled for review and that the government and police believe “protest groups are not extremist groups and membership of a protest organisation is not, nor should it ever be, an indicator that an individual is vulnerable to being drawn into terrorism.”
Mr Lewis said that a review of the controversial Prevent anti-extremism scheme has a statutory deadline of August 12 this year.
