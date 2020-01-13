Egypt's Sisi Mourns Oman's Sultan Qaboos
Saturday 11 Jan 2020
Sultan Qaboos bin Said passed away late Friday at age of 79 after nearly 50 years in the ruling.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi mourned Saturday Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman who passed away on Friday evening.
In a statement issued on Saturday morning by the Egyptian presidency, El-Sisi described Sultan Qaboos as a wise leader who dedicated his life to serving his homeland and the Arab nation.
Egypt and its people would never forget the Arab leader's fraternity and powerful stances that the history will remember, the statement added.
He offered his heartfelt condolences to the Omani people and the late leader's family, wishing Oman further progress and prosperity, according to the statement.
Sultan Qaboos bin Said passed away late Friday at age of 79 after nearly 50 years in ruling.
Oman announced Saturday culture minister Haitham bin Tariq Al Said as the new ruler of the Gulf Arab country, ending speculation over the mystery of who would succeed longtime ruler Sultan Qaboos.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/359299.aspx
Saturday 11 Jan 2020
Sultan Qaboos bin Said passed away late Friday at age of 79 after nearly 50 years in the ruling.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi mourned Saturday Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman who passed away on Friday evening.
In a statement issued on Saturday morning by the Egyptian presidency, El-Sisi described Sultan Qaboos as a wise leader who dedicated his life to serving his homeland and the Arab nation.
Egypt and its people would never forget the Arab leader's fraternity and powerful stances that the history will remember, the statement added.
He offered his heartfelt condolences to the Omani people and the late leader's family, wishing Oman further progress and prosperity, according to the statement.
Sultan Qaboos bin Said passed away late Friday at age of 79 after nearly 50 years in ruling.
Oman announced Saturday culture minister Haitham bin Tariq Al Said as the new ruler of the Gulf Arab country, ending speculation over the mystery of who would succeed longtime ruler Sultan Qaboos.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/359299.aspx
No comments:
Post a Comment