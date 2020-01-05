Greetings to Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un from Iranian President
The Iranian president in the message extended his sincere greetings to Kim Jong Un and the people of the DPRK on the occasion of the New Year 2020.
He hoped that the world leaders would oppose unilateralism with their concerted efforts, make efforts to make the New Year the one full of security and prosperity for all people with their meditation and practices based on freedom and justice, overcome challenges and bring peace, security and wellbeing to their nations.
He wished Kim Jong Un good health and success in his work and the people of the DPRK happiness and prosperity.
