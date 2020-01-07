Tuesday, January 07, 2020

MATRIC CLASS OF 2019 ACHIEVES 81.3% PASS RATE
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the class of 2019 had breached the 80% threshold for the first time.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga briefing the country on the pass rate for the matric class of 2019 on 7 January 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Nthakoana Ngatane
Eyewitness News

MIDRAND - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that the matric class of 2019 has achieved a pass rate of 81.3%, from 78.2% in 2018.

The class of 2019 has breached the 80% threshold for the first time.

The minister stated that 788,383 full-time and part-time candidates wrote the exams.

The Free State is the leading province at 88.4%, an improvement of 0.9% from 2018.

Gauteng achieved 87.2%, a 0.7% decline from 2018.

North West achieved 86.8%, an improvement of 5.6% from 2018.

The Western Cape achieved 82.3%, a 0.8% improvement from 2018.

KwaZulu-Natal achieved 81.3%, an improvement of 5.1% from 2018.

Mpumalanga achieved 80.3%, a 1.4% improvement from 2018.

The Eastern Cape and Northern Cape tied at seventh, with both achieving 76.5%. The pass rate in the Eastern Cape improved by 5.9%, making it the most improved province, while the Northern Cape improved by 3.2% from 2018.

Limpopo achieved a pass rate of 73.2%, representing an improvement of 3.8% from 2018.

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has already announced its class of 2019 achieved a pass rate of 98.82% a slight drop from 98.92% in 2018.

Individual exam results from the Department of Basic Education will be released on Wednesday.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)