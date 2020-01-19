Spokesman for Libya's Army: Pro-Haftar Warplanes Carry Out Airstrikes in Violation of Ceasefire
By Abdulkader Assad
Libya Observer
Spokesman of the Libyan Army, Colonel Mohammad Qanunu
The spokesman for the Libyan Army Mohammed Gununu said the pro-Khalifa Haftar warplanes have carried out airstrikes on Abu Grein - between Misrata and Sirte - without causing any casualties.
Gununu said this attack is a new violation of the ceasefire by Haftar's forces just less than 24 hours away from the Berlin conference on Libya, adding that more violations by Haftar's forces were registered on Al-Ramla frontline.
Gununu has announced more than once over the last days that Haftar's forces didn't commit to the ceasefire despite the fact that the Libyan Army under the Presidential Council's government command has fully committed it.
Meanwhile, a source from the Libyan Army forces positioned on Al-Ramla frontline near Tripoli Airport said they managed to repel an advance attempt by Haftar's forces on the Airport Road on Saturday dawn, adding that after clashes, Haftar's forces retreated away.
The two sides of the conflict announced accepting a Turkish-Russian ceasefire initiative on Sunday - January 12 - yet several breaches had been registered since day one of the ceasefire, leading to civilian deaths and injuries as many people tried to return to their houses but were shot at by Haftar's snipers.
