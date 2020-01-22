Tories Condemned for Welcoming Venezuela's ‘Self-declared President’ to Downing Street
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meeting Venezuela's self-declared ‘interim president’ Juan Guaido at Foreign Office in London today
CAMPAIGNERS have condemned the British government’s decision to welcome Venezuelan coup-plotter Juan Guaido to Downing Street today.
Mr Guaido, who proclaimed himself acting Venezuelan president last year, was warmly received by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Protesters rallied outside Downing Street to oppose the meeting.
Hands Off Venezuela’s Jorge Martin argued that Mr Guaido should not be welcomed as a head of state by British officials because he “represents no-one.”
“He proclaimed himself president one year ago in a public square, but there was no basis for it, no legal basis,” Mr Martin told the Star.
“I could stand in the middle of Trafalgar Square and state that I am the prime minister of the UK, but that wouldn’t make me one.”
Mr Guaido has called for sanctions on his own country and stands accused of embezzling funds from humanitarian aid.
The usurper has been accused by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of launching multiple coup attempts, with the backing of the United States, to overthrow the country’s government.
But these attempts have failed, losing him support even among Venezuela’s opposition.
Today’s meeting follows Mr Guaido’s visit to Colombia on Monday, where he met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
He is expected to meet other EU leaders this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Mr Martin said Mr Guaido’s frantic schedule was an attempt to gain legitimacy and revive his campaign to overthrow Maduro’s government.
The Venezuela Solidarity Campaign also condemned the British government for welcoming Mr Guaido as a head of state, saying it “violates all principles of international law and the Vienna Convention.
“He has campaigned for foreign sanctions and for military intervention against his own people and nation and has launched a failed military coup attempt,” the group said in a statement.
“Furthermore, he has failed to support international and regional efforts to facilitate proper dialogue in Venezuela.”
Campaigners said they believed the purpose of the Downing Street visit was partly to discuss the deposit of 31 tonnes of Venezuelan gold currently withheld from the Maduro government in the Bank of England.
“It’s a scandalous decision at a time when Venezuela is hit by sanctions, by an oil embargo, there are economic problems affecting people,” Mr Martin told the Star.
“People are suffering and dying as a result of this and at the same time the bank is withholding their gold.”
