Travelers Shun Buses After Al-Shabaab Raid in Lamu
One of the travellers who was in the Mombasa Raha bus that Al-Shabaab militants attacks at Nyongoro in Lamu County on January 3, 2019. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP
In Summary
Drivers and bus company owners said the recent attack has made them lose business.
Mrs Anne Njeri, a frequent user of the Lamu-Garsen route, told the Nation that she finds it hard to believe that they are secure on the road.
Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata on Friday stressed the need for all public transporters to have police escorts.
By KALUME KAZUNGU
The terror attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants on passenger buses at Nyongoro on the Lamu-Garsen Road has shattered the trust that travellers had on the road.
The attack occurred last Thursday at around 12.30pm and claimed the lives of three people and left three others injured.
Witnesses told the Nation that six heavily armed men wearing civilian clothes forcefully stopped a convoy of Mombasa Raha, Simba Coach and TSS buses that were headed to Lamu from Mombasa.
The Mombasa Raha bus driver Raymond Juma Kahindi sped off but their vehicle was sprayed with bullets by the terrorists. No one was injured or killed in that vehicle.
Simba Coach and TSS buses had to stop and passengers, including men, women and children were ordered out of the vehicles and asked to lay on the ground.
The terrorists then demanded each passenger produce their ID cards, with some asked to identify their religion and even recite ‘Shahada,’ a tenet of the Muslim faith.
