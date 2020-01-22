UK PM Johnson: I Do Not Expect EU to Offer Us Worse Trading Terms
“I don’t think that is going to happen... its massively in our interests, in the interests of both sides of the Channel, to have a wonderful zero-tariff, zero-quota, all-singing, all-dancing FTA (Free Trade Agreement),” he said during a live Facebook broadcast.
“I’m absolutely confident that we can do that.”
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison
“I don’t think that is going to happen... its massively in our interests, in the interests of both sides of the Channel, to have a wonderful zero-tariff, zero-quota, all-singing, all-dancing FTA (Free Trade Agreement),” he said during a live Facebook broadcast.
“I’m absolutely confident that we can do that.”
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison
No comments:
Post a Comment