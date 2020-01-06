US' Assassination of Anti-Daesh Hero 'Unleashes Anti-US Fury' Worldwide: Zarif
Kashmiri Shia Muslims shout anti-American and anti-Israel slogans during a protest against US airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, seen in the photographs, at Magam 37 km north of Srinagar. (Photo by AP)
Iran's foreign minister says the "rogue regime" in Washington has only unleashed worldwide rancor against the US by killing the Iranian hero of fight against Daesh, General Qassem Soleimani.
"What the US has accomplished in its terrorist assassination of anti-ISIS [Daesh] heroes is to unleash global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor—on a scale not seen in recent memory," Zarif said in a Monday night tweet.
"End of malign US presence in West Asia has begun," he added in his tweet.
Zarif's tweet, posted along with photos of anti-US protest rallies in regional countries, came after angry protesters in Pakistan's Karachi and India's Kashmir took to the streets to condemn the US administration's assassination of General Soleimani.
Hundreds of people in Kashmir shouted slogans against the United States as they staged a demonstration in the Muslim-majority region shortly after the Friday assassination.
Angry protesters in Karachi also gathered near the US consulate in Karachi to express their anger over the murder on Monday.
Anti-US and anti-Israeli sentiments were high in the rally, with protests demanding an end to the American military presence in the region.
In another tweet on Monday night, the Iranian foreign minister downplayed the US president's recent threats to use force against Iran and bomb its cultural sites, and said the Iranian nation's huge turnout in General Soleimani's funeral ceremonies gave Trump a good response.
"Trump threatens Iran with violations of intl law— even war crimes such as use of force, 'disproportionate response' & bombing cultural sites. Iranian people responded today. Does he still hope to frighten them?" Zarif asked.
"Or realize he's turned the US into a Rogue Regime?" he added.
Iranian people responded today. Does he still hope to frighten them?
Or realize he’s turned the U.S. into a #RogueRegime?
On Monday, millions of Iranians packed the streets of Tehran to pay homage to the Middle East's most prominent anti-terror commander General Soleimani who was assassinated on US President Donald Trump's order Friday.
A huge sea of mourners, streaming from all the adjoining streets in freezing temperatures, descended on the iconic Enqelab Square in central Tehran Monday morning before rallying to Azadi Tower in the capital's west.
Chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel," they carried portraits of their national hero whose assassination in a US airstrike at Baghdad airport has generated an outpouring of anger and patriotism across Iran and elsewhere, with vociferous calls for revenge.
The funeral held in Tehran came after similar processions held in the Iraqi cities of Najaf, Karbala, and Kadhimiya and also the Iranian cities of Ahvaz and Mashhad.
After Tehran, the coffin was then taken to the holy city of Qom before reaching its final destination, General Soleimani's hometown Kerman, where the body is going to be laid to rest.
