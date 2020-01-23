Women's Union Supports WPK's Frontal Breakthrough Policy
Addressing the ninth enlarged plenary meeting of the Sixth Central Committee of the SWUK held in Pyongyang on Tuesday and Wednesday, she stressed the need for all the union officials to thoroughly embody the people-first principle in the work of the union true to the intention of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and thus become faithful servants of the people.
The meeting discussed how to thoroughly implement the important tasks the Supreme Leader set forth while making the rounds of the revolutionary battle sites in the area of Mt Paektu.
THE PYONGYANG TIMES
Addressing the ninth enlarged plenary meeting of the Sixth Central Committee of the SWUK held in Pyongyang on Tuesday and Wednesday, she stressed the need for all the union officials to thoroughly embody the people-first principle in the work of the union true to the intention of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and thus become faithful servants of the people.
The meeting discussed how to thoroughly implement the important tasks the Supreme Leader set forth while making the rounds of the revolutionary battle sites in the area of Mt Paektu.
THE PYONGYANG TIMES
No comments:
Post a Comment