Thursday, January 23, 2020

Women's Union Supports WPK's Frontal Breakthrough Policy
The idea on and strategy for making a frontal breakthrough clarified at the December Plenary Meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers’Party of Korea are a militant banner for opening a broad way to victory in socialist construction by strengthening in every way our own force, the internal motive force, said Jang Chun Sil, chairwoman of the Socialist Women's Union of Korea Central Committee.

Addressing the ninth enlarged plenary meeting of the Sixth Central Committee of the SWUK held in Pyongyang on Tuesday and Wednesday, she stressed the need for all the union officials to thoroughly embody the people-first principle in the work of the union true to the intention of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and thus become faithful servants of the people.

The meeting discussed how to thoroughly implement the important tasks the Supreme Leader set forth while making the rounds of the revolutionary battle sites in the area of Mt Paektu.

THE PYONGYANG TIMES
