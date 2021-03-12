Cuba Does Not Forget
In memory of the hundreds killed, injured and orphaned by the explosion of a French steamship on March 4, 1960, yesterday morning Party and Havana government authorities gathered at the La Coubre Docks to honor the victims
On March 4, 1961, during the commemoration of the first anniversary of the sabotage of the French steamship La Coubre, Comandante en jefe Fidel Castro Ruz stated: "When the ship La Coubre exploded, leaving that Dantesque toll of workers and soldiers torn apart by the criminal sabotage, our enemies were warning us of the price they would demand of us; but they were also teaching us that no matter how dear the price they would force us to pay for the Revolution, they were willing to force our people to pay a much more expensive price for wanting to make a revolution."
In memory of the hundreds killed, injured and orphaned by the explosion on that Friday in the month of March, 1960, yesterday morning Party and Havana government authorities gathered at the La Coubre Docks to honor the victims.
Alongside the plaque located at the site, engraved with the names of those killed in the infamous terrorist act, was surrounded by five floral wreaths in honor of the victims, on behalf of Raúl Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Party Central Committee; Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic; the Council of State; the Council of Ministers; and the Port Maritime Transportation Enterprise Group.
Present at the ceremony were Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, first secretary of the Party Provincial Committee in Havana; Reinaldo García Zapata, governor of Havana, and a representative group from the Party and government of the capital, including Tamara Pláceres Pérez, first secretary of the Party Municipal Committee in Old Havana, as well as relatives of the victims.
