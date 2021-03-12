Cuban Foreign Minister: "Globalize Solidarity and Cooperation"
During the March 1 meeting of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America’s Political Council, Bruno Rodríguez called for the defense of peace and implementation of integrated policies in the region with human needs as the priority
Cuba’s Foreign Minister called on the new White House administration to maintain a respectful relationship with our country and with the entire region. Photo: Cubaminrex
Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, called for the defense of the right to peace and implementation of integrated policies in the region, with human needs as the priority, rather than economic gain or dubious political advantages, during his remarks, March 1, at the XXI Political Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), where relations were strengthened and actions defined in response to the challenging health situation.
Rodríguez, also member of the Party Political Bureau, saluted the decision to hold the meeting virtually, and thanked ALBA member states for their expressions of solidarity and support, in the wake of the infamous decision by the outgoing U.S. administration to include Cuba on its illegitimate list of state sponsors of terrorism.
He emphasized that results obtained in different meetings of high-level authorities demonstrate the revitalization of ALBA, precisely at a time when it is necessary to globalize solidarity and cooperation. "During these months, the coordinating work of the ALBA-TCP Executive Secretariat has been praiseworthy, dynamic and effective," he stated.
Regarding the health and socioeconomic crisis facing the planet, he insisted that the prevailing international order has shown its total inability to respond with a minimum of efficiency and justice, hence the need to implement integrated policies, with human needs prioritized.
He condemned the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against several countries in the Alliance, which undermine the living conditions of our peoples, affect access to health, hinder material possibilities to expand cooperation among our nations and cause serious humanitarian harm. He once again denounced the economic, commercial and financial U.S. blockade of Cuba, which has had a severe impact in the context of the pandemic, the authorization to file lawsuits in U.S. courts under the protection of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, and financing of subversive actions to promote change and destroy the political, economic and social order that our people have freely chosen and achieved.
He reaffirmed Cuba's unwavering support and solidarity with Venezuela and Nicaragua, which have courageously resisted the threats and hostile policies of the outgoing U.S. administration, and reiterated Cuba's willingness to contribute modestly, as our possibilities permit, in the COVID-19 battle.
He reconfirmed Cuba's support for the right of Caribbean countries to receive fair, special and differentiated treatment, so necessary given the challenges to be faced with respect to climate change, natural disasters, the unfair international financial system and new adversities imposed by the pandemic.
The Cuban Foreign Minister called on the new White House administration to maintain a respectful relationship with our country and with the entire region, abiding by the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, honoring sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, and adhering consistently to respect for the independence and self-determination of our peoples.
