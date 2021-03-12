Cuban Women Are the Daughters of a Free, Indomitable Homeland
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Federation of Cuban Women congratulates all women, calling for commemorations of the date, despite the difficult conditions created by COVID-19
March 8, 2021 13:03:54
In a message released on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the National Secretariat of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) congratulated all women in the country and called for commemorations of the date, despite the difficult conditions created by COVID-19.
"Nothing can overshadow the advances in equality and social inclusion that have been achieved over these 62 years of revolutionary triumph, during which we have been protagonists and direct beneficiaries of programs promoting health, motherhood, diversification of food production, educational advancement for professionals and skilled workers, broader employment opportunities, promotion to management and decision-making positions, the visualization of women's work in all branches of artistic creation and much more," the statement asserts.
The FMC leadership recounts the many reasons women are marching around the world today, demanding equal rights which, for millions, are only a dream.
The document reiterates the satisfaction Cuban women feel in having their rights enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic, and in permanent efforts underway to improve the work of those responsible for their enforcement.
The FMC National Secretariat reiterated its defense of the conquests achieved in our country, describing Cuban women as "worthy daughters of this indomitable, free, independent and sovereign homeland," and reaffirmed its loyalty to the Revolution under the principle of intransigence captured in the words "Homeland or Death."
AN EMBRACE FROM CUBA
Consistent with the spirit of continental sisterhood reflected in its name and raison d'être, Cuba’s Casa de las Americas reiterated its solidarity "with the struggles of Latin American and Caribbean women for their rights and, specifically, for a post-pandemic future with less violence, less gender discrimination and more equity."
Noted in the message are the difficulties women on the continent face, which have been exacerbated by the epidemic, in terms of employment, income and family responsibilities, and reiterated the institution’s commitment to supporting their demands for full equality.
