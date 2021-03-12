Cuba’s Greatness in the Name of a Woman
A symbol of the struggles of Cuban women for their full emancipation, heroine of the underground and guerrilla struggle, Vilma Espín Guillois, was honored by her nation, this March 8, before the monumental boulder where her ashes rest
Author: Eduardo Palomares | informacion@granmai.cu
March 9, 2021 08:03:18
Photo: Vilma Espín Guillois Granma Archives
Segundo Frente, Santiago de Cuba.– A symbol of the struggles of Cuban women for their full emancipation, heroine of the underground and guerrilla struggle, Vilma Espín Guillois, was honored, this March 8, before the monumental boulder where her ashes rest, in the mausoleum to the heroes and martyrs of the Frank País Second Front.
A bouquet of white roses and lilies, placed very close, and a floral wreath at the foot of the memorial, arrived to pay tribute to the extraordinary Santiago native, whose determination, sensitivity and love for the family, and especially for children, won her admiration in Cuba and abroad.
Leyanis Riquelmes Batista and Yudith Aguilar Valverde, president and vice-president of the Municipal Defense Council, led the commemoration and the subsequent meeting of women living in these historic mountains, who relcalled anecdotes about the legendary revolutionary fighter.
On a proud date for Cuban women, a representative group of women from Santiago also honored Mariana Grajales Cuello, Mother of the Homeland and of the legendary Maceo brothers, placing flowers, on behalf of the country’s women alongside the tomb that holds her remains in Santiago de Cuba’s patrimonial Santa Ifigenia Cemetery.
No comments:
Post a Comment