Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sun. July 25, 2021
Listen to the Sun. July 25, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just go the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/25 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the announcement that a former lead organizer for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), Bob Moses, has died at the age of 86; Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended parliament amid demonstrations in several cities across the North African state; an Ethiopian academic has accused the United States of destabilizing the Horn of Africa state; and there is a surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as public health officials express frustration over another national wave.
In the second hour we hear an address by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the efforts to contain the pandemic and the aftermath of social unrest in the country.
Later a panel of experts review recent events in South Africa and the long term implications of the current situation.
Finally, we examine other issues impacting the African continent and the world.
