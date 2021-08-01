Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: Ethiopian Defense Forces Withdraw from Tigray
Watch at this link an interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on the situation in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray where TPLF forces have retaken control of the capital city of Mekelle.
You can access the interview by clicking on the following URL: UN: About 400,000 is Ethiopia's Tigray in famine | Urmedium
Top UN officials warn the Security Council of worsening famine and a risk of more clashes in Ethiopia's volatile Tigray region. Ramesh Rajasingham told the council that the humanitarian situation in Tigray has worsened dramatically in recent weeks.
He said the number of people suffering famine has now risen by nearly 50,000. According to the official, 33,000 children are severely malnourished.
Tigray has witnessed fighting between government forces and regional leaders since late 2020.
The fighting has killed thousands of people and displaced many more.
