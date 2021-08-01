Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed over Press TV on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Republic of South Africa
Watch this worldwide television network interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, analyzing the current level four lockdown in the Republic of South Africa where President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the country of 60 million people struggling against a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To view the video file of this interview just click on the following link: (4) South African authorities maintain 14-day coronavirus restrictions - YouTube
Azikiwe notes the unequal distribution of vaccines and the causes behind the spike in cases among the urban and rural population of Africa's most industrialized and urbanized state.
The interview aired live on Sun. July 11, 2021.
