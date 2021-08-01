Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sun. July 11, 2021
Listen to the Sun. July 11, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/11 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the continuing political and security crisis in the Caribbean nation of Haiti; President Felipe Nyusi of Mozambique has praised the example set by the Communist Party of China on the centenary of its founding; the Ethiopian government has announced a landslide victory for the Prosperity Party of the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the recent elections; and UNICEF has reported that a million Palestinian children are facing dire circumstances based upon the Israeli siege of the oppressed population.
In the second hour we examine further the present situation in Haiti. We also listen to an address delivered by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic level 4 lockdown inside the country.
Finally, we review some of the major issues facing the African continent and the international community.
