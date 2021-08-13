Amnesty’s Report Lacks Credibility: MoFA
August 13, 2021
BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN
ADDIS ABABA-The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Amnesty International’s latest report about Ethiopia is unacceptable for lacking credibility and relied on misrepresentations, adding that the organization wrongly presents distance interviews as credible means of information gathering.
MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti told local media that Amnesty did not use credible sources from Ethiopia and its report is full of misrepresentation of facts and bias. The report has a political motive and driving a political agenda in the name of humanity is totally unacceptable.
No force, other than the will of the people establishes a new government in Ethiopia and some international actors’ desire to install puppet government in the country is an illusion, Dina added.
“Ethiopia is committed to protect and respect human rights and if Amnesty really stands for humanity, where are its reports about the massacres in Mai Kadra, Afar and other areas perpetrated by the terrorist TPLF group?”
As to the Spokesperson, some international news media companies have been deliberately disseminating false information and deny facts on the ground. By doing so, the media companies are shunning professional and ethical journalism and spreading partisan reports.
It is evident that some corporate media present Amnesty’s ‘report’ about Ethiopia which relied on misrepresentations of facts and ‘interviews’ with anonymous sources sheltered in Sudan refugee camps and people in some remote areas of Ethiopia.
Commenting on the issue, a law expert Tewodros Getachew said that the report is one-sided and implies double standards while covering issues. The account also tries to run political agenda in the cover of humanity.
By the same token, the organization failed to implement scientific methodologies and techniques that are necessary to conduct report of such complexity and significance. The timing of the report also puts the organization’s motive under serious doubt and the account gives a cold shoulder to TPLF’s heinous crimes against civilians.
Noting that Amnesty has been accused of serving a tool for political agenda, the expert stressed that the inclusion of the account of the Samri criminal group, who fled to Sudan after committing a genocide in Mai Kadra, manifests the above claim.
The Ethiopian Herald August 13/2021
