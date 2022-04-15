Assault on Al Aqsa Mosque Equal to Declaration of War — Palestinian Official
"An immediate intervention of international community is necessary in order to stop this aggression against the Al Aqsa Mosque and prevent the situation from spiraling out of control," spokesman of the President of the State of Palestine Nabil Abu Rudeineh said
BEIRUT, April 15. /TASS/. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman of the President of the State of Palestine called on the international community to intervene in the events at the Temple Mount in Eastern Jerusalem before they spiral out of control.
"The actions of the Israeli police, who invaded the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Al Qibli interior prayer hall are equal to declaration of war against the Palestinians," Abu Rudeineh said, according to WAFA.
"An immediate intervention of international community is necessary in order to stop this aggression against the Al Aqsa Mosque and prevent the situation from spiraling out of control," he added.
Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi demanded that Israel withdrew its police and special forces from the Jerusalem Mosque. In turn, Al Aqsa Imam Ekrima Sabri told Al Jazeera that the violence was provoked by Jewish settlers, supported by Israeli military and police.
According to WAFA, 153 Arabs injured during clashes required medical assistance, with 30 more hospitalized with rubber bullet wounds. According to the news agency, some 400 people were detained over clashed with the military and the police. At least eight Israelis were injured.
