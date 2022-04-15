Council Highlights Sustained Efforts to Withdraw H.R. 6600, S.3199
BY BETELHEM BEDLU
ADDIS ABABA– Ethiopians in home and Diaspora should not take the suspension of H.R. 6600 and S.3199 as an unalterable measure and would rather make more push to the cancelation of the malicious bills, the Ethio-American Citizens Council made the appeal.
Speaking to local media, the Council’s Media Director Seyoum Habtewold said Ethiopians should never be distracted by the suspension of the resolutions instead they should work to remove them. “Though the bill has gone down from 8th to 336th agenda level, it should be taken into consideration that the suspension will not only help us to perform more activities wisely but also avail the opportunity to the imitators to persuade their fellow lawmakers and to get their vote.”
Seyoum further highlighted that some U.S. legislators might also use the situation to twist the Ethiopian government’s arm to fulfill their ill-intended needs. To this effect, Ethiopians should continue their struggle until the bill is withdrawn.
“Ethiopian Diasporas residing in the U.S. should capitalize on the November’s Elections to inform their home country’s reality among the nominees.”
Various activities have been carried out to ensure the participation of Ethiopians at grass root level to this end. Also, the council has done meticulous jobs to encourage Diaspora Ethiopians in the U.S. to approach their representatives and inform the latter about Ethiopia’s objective reality.
“Misrepresenting Ethiopia’s reality would not benefit the Biden Administration; rather it would push the former to stick with other countries that are pursuing different policies from the U.S. As an American citizen, we are letting them know our concerns.”
As to him, the council tried to make sure activities it had undertaken would not harm the 120 years diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and the U.S. “We are cautious of each of our moves.”
Though the suspension has some advantages in permitting Ethiopians to execute more activities, they should continue putting their efforts so that the bill would be removed, he emphasized.
The Ethiopian Herald April 15/2022
