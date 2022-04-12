Burhan Sacks Sudan’s Radio-TV Corporation Director
April 10, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Abdel Fattah al-Burhan head of the Sovereign Council on Sunday fired the Director of Sudan Radio and TV Corporation Lugman Mohamed Ahmed.
Al-Burhan also reappointed Ibrahim Mohammed Ibrahim al-Burai to his position.
After the coup d’état and the dissolution of the government, the commander in chief of the Sudanese army removed Mohamed Ahmed, who had been appointed by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.
After, Hamdok’s reinstation, Ahmed regained his position again last December.
Informed Sources told Sudan Tribune that the removal might be triggered by the invitation of some representatives of the Resistance Committees in a talk show he presents personally.
In addition, he rejected an attempt by the Military Media Department to intervene in the management of the corporation and its programmes.
Sudan Tribune could not reach the former director by telephone to get a comment.
Al-Burhan replaced almost all the officials appointed by the former prime minister.
(ST)
