'THIS IS TRAGIC': GOVT OFFICIALS VISIT FAMILIES AFFECTED BY FLOODS IN KZN
Rescuers are searching for more victims across the province following confirmation that more than 45 people died from the torrential rains.
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma has joined KwaZulu-Natal government officials in visiting families affected by the deadly flooding. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.
Nhlanhla Mabaso & Sifiso Zulu |
DURBAN - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma has joined KwaZulu-Natal government officials in visiting families affected by the deadly flooding.
The officials are visiting a family in Ntuzuma, North of Durban, where three children are said to have drowned in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
An 11-year-old girl and her siblings, aged three and five, were swept away with their bed while sleeping.
While two of them have been found, the search for the other continues.
Dlamini-Zuma said government would assist their family.
“This is very tragic and we’re very sorry about it. Government will do what it can to assist.”
Meanwhile, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said it had been inundated with emergency calls in the province over the past 24 hours.
Several roads in the province have been closed and remain waterlogged.
The institute's Craig Lambinon said a high-level operation was ongoing to assist those affected.
"NSRI is in full force along with emergency services and involved in assisting in coordinated emergency services response to multiple flood-related emergencies."
EVACUATIONS
Communities have also been evacuated from areas that have experienced mudslides, flooding and structural collapses.
Premier Sihle Zikalala has called a special meeting with all MECs as he forges a plan to deal with the disaster.
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city was under severe strain.
"This storm is different to other storms we have experienced in the city; this storm is all over the city in each."
