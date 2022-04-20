China’s Unbiased Position Important to Russia in Current Geopolitical Reality
Russia also rates high Beijing’s position on the current crisis in Ukraine, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First Asian Department Georgy Zinovyev noted
MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. A deliberate and unbiased position of China is very important to Russia amid the current new geopolitical reality, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First Asian Department Georgy Zinovyev said at a meeting of the parliamentary group for relations with the Chinese Parliament in the State Duma (lower house of the Russian parliament) on Wednesday.
"We have been living in the formation of a new system of international relations recently, <…> and in the current new geopolitical reality a deliberate and unbiased position of the People’s Republic of China, our key partner in the international arena, is very important to us," he said.
Russia also rates high Beijing’s position on the current crisis in Ukraine, Zinovyev noted. "We rate high the official assessments of the reasons and the history of the development of the current crisis announced by Chinese partners, the recognition of the responsibility of the US and the NATO block for confrontation escalation," he said, adding that Moscow "is grateful for the consistent support of Russia’s approaches to building mechanisms of the European security based on its integrity.".
Russia to end special operation after removing threats due to Ukraine capturing by NATO
The special military operation will end when its tasks are fulfilled, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's second CIS department Alexey Polishchuk said
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation will end when threats related to Ukraine's capturing by NATO are eliminated, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's second CIS department Alexey Polishchuk said in an interview with TASS.
"The special military operation will end when its tasks are fulfilled. Among them are the protection of the peaceful population of Donbass, demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the elimination of threats to Russia coming from the Ukrainian territory due to its capturing by NATO countries," the diplomat said.
The special operation is running as planned, he added. "All its goals will be reached," Polishchuk stressed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country.
