Russian Lawyers to Sue Apple for Shutdown of Payment Service
The company's actions should be qualified as intentional moral damage to Russian users, lawyer Konstantin Lukoyanov noted
MOSCOW, April 20 /TASS/. Attorneys from the Chernyshov, Lukoyanov and Partners (CLP) law firm will sue Apple for shutting down the payment service Apple Pay on devices, the law firm’s senior partner Konstantin Lukoyanov told TASS.
"The basis for the claim is the rights of Russian consumers being violated by the unjustified unilateral termination of the payment service. The company's actions should be qualified as intentional moral damage to Russian users and owners of Apple devices in order to sway society’s sentiment in general. The amount of the recovery must be substantial in order to compensate for the moral damage caused. Everyone who believes that their rights were infringed on and thinks that Apple should be held responsible for unfair actions on the Russian market, can join the class-action lawsuit by contacting the law firm," the attorney emphasized.
At the beginning of March, Apple announced that it was terminating the Apple Pay service in Russia. According to the lawyer, this company’s decision led to a decrease in the functionality of devices already sold, this resulted in the value of goods being reduced as well as users’ consumer options becoming significantly restricted.
