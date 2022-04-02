Ethiopian Premier Renews Push for Fruitful, Inclusive National Dialogue
wendimagegn — April 2, 2022
BY MENGESHA AMARE
ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) called on fellow citizens from all walks of life to exert utmost effort in making the upcoming National Dialogue successful and effective.
In his recent twitter message, Abiy stated that the National Dialogue has to be well reaped and all Ethiopians have to genuinely assist the process with unequivocal sense of belongingness.
He further said that the National Dialogue will be a helm to transform history and a viable means to lay nation on unwavering foundation if Ethiopians make use the chance and nurture it as diamond.
“We should right now work from dawn to dusk to well exploit the golden chance falls on our palm- the inclusive National Dialogue – which is capable of unraveling all long heaped political challenges rolling for years and reached this time. If we consider this precious opportunity as a trivial incidence, we will lose it at ease and get Ethiopia and citizens’ fate sprinkled in vain.”
In the message, he called on contending parties to be actively participate in the National Dialogue apart from being prime owners of the process to the effort exerted towards making the process a successful and swift one.
The Ethiopian Herald April 2/2022
