Sudanese Police Kill One More Protester in Khartoum
A protesters killed by the security forces in Khartoum on March 21, 2022 (ST photo)
March 31, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – A protester was shot in Khartoum on Thursday by the security service in the latest demonstration rejecting the military coup, despite the recent U.S. sanctions against the systematic and widespread use of extreme violence.
In a statement seen by the Sudan Tribune, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said that Assem Hasab Al-Rasoul, in his second decade of life, died after being shot in the chest by the forces on March 31.
“The coup authority is still using deadly violence against the peaceful protesters who are still committed to nonviolence, which has proven its strength against bullets and the security arsenal,” said the pro-democracy medical group.
The death toll from the anti-coup protests until now has risen to 93. The Resistance Committees call for another protest on April 6.
Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that the riot police and the Central Reserve Forces used excessive violence against the demonstrators in central Khartoum city as they fired tear gas and live ammunition to disperse protesters.
The coup leaders say they are willing to hand over power to a civilian government to be formed at the end of an UN-AU-IGAD facilitated process.
The international and regional mediators, in vain, have urged the military authorities to stop violence against protests to create a conducive environment for dialogue.
(ST)
