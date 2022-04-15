Preempt the Disaster in the Horn of Africa
wendimagegn — April 14, 2022
The drought induced famine in the horn of Africa is looming day by day and needs due attention of the world before it witnesses an unprecedented level of humanitarian crisis in history.
Throughout history, people of the world have been facing many challenges. When some of the catastrophes claimed many lives, others were fended off before they reach their tolls. This is because the people took lesson from the past and did all the necessary measures to preempt the occurrence of worse scenario.
Drought induced famine is not new phenomena in the horn of Africa region. At least in the last half a century it has occurred almost every decade. There are also parts of the region that are chronically dependent on food aid.
But this has not served as a lesson enough to let the relevant bodies to take action and bring about sustainable solution for the chronic disaster. Even if it is farfetched intent to durably address it in such a short time, at least it would be wise to prevent the crisis from reaching a catastrophic level.
There are already reports that it is going to be a catastrophic level. In Somalia many people are prone to famine. Kenya also has long labeled the drought a threat and declared a state of emergency in a region where the drought has hit hard.
Ethiopia is also a main victim of the drought as it has hit southern and South Eastern parts of it severely. Hence the issue needs due attention before the situation goes out of control.
Indeed as a region the horn of Africa is only part and parcel of the global community. And not only had a mere part of the world, but a melting pot of the various problems of this troubled world.
Specifically it should be noted that as part of the developing world, the Horn of Africa Region is facing the consequence of the global threat of climate change, for which the victim has not contribution.
In addition, the region is juxtaposed to the red sea and Middle East region, one of the most volatile places of the world. It is sandwiched between global forces that struggle to ensure their respective interests in the region. This has been dragging the political and economic advancement of the region. As a result it is not able to achieve its endeavor of becoming self-reliant in food security.
This is not a mere attempt to shift blame on others. Countries of the region try their level best to ensure their food security. For instance, Ethiopia has been striving to transform its agricultural productivity for decades. It has shown some success in parts of the country and was helpful. It is still doing its best to become self-reliant in domestic agricultural productivity through agricultural mechanization, promoting summer farming, lowland irrigation wheat production as well as massive plantation of indigenous fruit trees under its mega scale Green Legacy Initiative.
Yet, the outcome of all these positive strides is devoured by the long ingrained problem in the region. This backpedals the achievements so far and if it continues unabated it is likely to nullify the strides of these countries’ in the future and lead the crisis to unprecedented level of catastrophe.
Therefore, regional and international organizations should join hands and mobilize efforts that are tantamount to the threat and address the looming threat at least in time.
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 14 APRIL 2022
No comments:
Post a Comment