African Union Calls for Restraint and Dialogue Between Sudan and Ethiopia
June 29, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Chairperson of the African Union Commission. Moussa Faki called on Sudan and Ethiopia to refrain from military escalation and to seek a negotiated dispute for the border conflict between the two countries.
Sudanese army on Tuesday attacked Ethiopian troops based in Barkhat area and destroyed their settlement after the killing of seven of its soldiers and the display of their bodies.
Faki on Wednesday released a statement saying he was following with “deep concern” the military escalations between Sudan and Ethiopia.
“The Chairperson appeals for complete refrain from any military action whatever its origin and calls for dialogue between the two brotherly countries to solve any dispute,” further he said.
He further called on the two sides to hold negotiations under “the auspices of the AU Border Program”.
Sudan had already rejected any talks with Ethiopia on the Fashaga area. Khartoum says there are two border demarcation agreements sealed in 1902 and 1975.
Faki’s proposal, which is in line with the Ethiopian demand to engage in new discussions, has very little chance of being accepted by the Sudanese government.
Ethiopia said that the abduction of the Sudanese soldiers and their murder were done by a local militia.
(ST)
