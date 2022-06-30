Make US’ ‘Long Arm’ Toward China Feel the Pain: Global Times Editorial
By Global Times
Jun 30, 2022 12:53 AM
Illustration: Liu Rui/Global Times
On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden's administration placed five Chinese companies on a trade blacklist for "allegedly supporting Russia's military and defense industrial base." On the same day, 20 other entities which have connections with China were also added to the blacklist by the US for allegedly helping Iran or supporting military application.
This is the first time the US has taken action against Chinese entities over Russia-related businesses since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out in February. US media claimed that the move was to demonstrate US' resolve and strength to implement sanctions against Russia. Who does Washington think it is? The UN Security Council? Or the judge and the police of the world?
The US does not and should not have the privilege of being superior, and China will never accept any country that claims to be superior. The US' unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction have neither the basis of international law nor the authorization of the UN Security Council. They are completely illegal. Where does the US gain the confidence to set up a moral plaque for illegal actions? Once taking off the confusing disguise, the hegemony can be immediately revealed. After all, quite a few American elites today still regard the world of the 21st century as a "jungle," and view the US as the most ferocious beast, or the only hunter in the jungle.
However, the world is no longer a "jungle society." The rapid development of political civilization, economic globalization and the multilateralism has all made it difficult for the US to maintain its hegemony. More and more countries don't buy such US tricks, and the US' ability has been gradually falling short of its ambition. As a result, it starts to talk more about "rules" - using the "rules" to demand and constrain others, while the US itself is wandering outside the "rules." American hegemony seems to have become "smarter," but the sly nature has not changed.
China and Russia maintain normal energy, economic and trade cooperation. On what grounds is the US blocking the cooperation and "punishing" China? The Chinese people are opposed to this, and will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of companies of our country. We must let the "long arm" of the US that has constantly reached out to China feel the pain and teach it a lesson.
On the day that Washington announced sanctions against Chinese companies, the G7 summit ended with a joint statement. The statement, which mainly reflects Washington's attitude, interests and style, is full of domineering and arrogant rhetoric and unreasonable content, creating a record in G7 history. It mentioned China 14 times, called on "China to press Russia... to immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine" and urged China to give up "expansive maritime claims" in the South China Sea. It also voiced "grave concerns" on China's human rights situation. Obviously, the illegal sanctions against Chinese companies are consistent with this statement. This has reminded us of the Eight-Nation Alliance over 100 years ago, but today's China is not the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) that could be bullied by foreign powers.
Take Russia-Ukraine conflict as an example. Its essence and root cause are the contradictions between the US and Russia. It's the result of the strategic imbalance caused by the US-led NATO's eastward expansion. However, Washington has arbitrarily concocted the so-called "Chinese responsibility theory." It's complete hooligan logic. People have seen that the sanctions against Russia by the US and its followers have "reached the political limit," but they have failed to generate the expected effect. Instead they have fallen into the traps they dug, with energy shortages and soaring prices. If they don't clean up the economic chaos themselves, what qualifications do they have to put the blame on China, which has been working hard to promote talks and peace?
It's worth noting that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said not long ago that there was little evidence China was supporting Russia militarily or was violating in wholesale fashion sanctions imposed on Moscow. The US government's contradictory statement on this issue has not only reflected the chaotic decision-making of the current Biden administration, but also once again demonstrated the US' bad habit of shifting the blame to others. Washington wants to create a false impression in public opinion that "China can take actions to solve the crisis." On one hand, it tries to shirk its "special responsibility" for the Ukraine crisis, and on the other, creates new common enemies to maintain "unity" within the US-led camp.
The US sanctions on Chinese companies on Tuesday set another extremely bad precedent. According to past examples, once the US sets a precedent, it will continue to expand its scope of attack according to its own needs. The sooner the international community stops the US, the less damage it will cause. Opposing hegemony is not only a matter of international morality, but also a must-do for safeguarding legitimate interests.
No comments:
Post a Comment