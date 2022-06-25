Somalia Leader Infected with Covid After First Trip Abroad
Farah Yussuf
BBC Monitoring
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a week-long trip to the United Arab Emirates, state-run Somali National Television reports.
President Mohamud said on his official Twitter account that he had “no symptoms but I will continue to self-isolate and serve the people of Somalia from home”.
“I ask we all keep each other safe by following public health advice and guidelines,” he added.
Mr Mohamud, 66, travelled to the UAE on 19 June for his first trip outside the country since he was elected on 15 May.
He previously served as president from 2012 to 2017.
No comments:
Post a Comment