Ethiopia Says Sudanese Soldiers Were Killed by Local Militia Group
Al-Burhan addressing troops in Al-Fashaga after the killing of 7 Sudanese soldiers on June 27, 2022
June 27, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Ethiopia said that the Sudanese soldiers were killed by militiamen inside the Ethiopian territory but the head of the Sudanese army stated they would revenge for their killing.
Seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian were killed and their bodies were displayed to the public, said the Sudanese army said on Monday.
The executed Sudanese military personnel went missing after fierce clashes with Ethiopian forces along the contested border on June 22, further said the military statement.
But the Ethiopian foreign ministry said the “tragic incident” took place inside the Ethiopian territory following an attack carried out by Sudanese troops with the support of “elements of the terrorist TPLF”.
“The Ethiopian Government regrets the loss of life as a result of a skirmish between the Sudanese army and a local militia of which an investigation would be carried out soon,” added the statement.
The Ethiopian government called on Sudan to “restrain itself from any escalation” of the incident and would take measures that could de-escalate the situation.
“The incident was designed to destruct Ethiopia from its path of peace and development,” said the statement.
During a visit to the area where the attack took place, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan vowed revenge for the killed soldiers.
“I would not talk a lot about that but our response would be on the ground. We would show them that the blood of our martyrs will not be in vain,” said al-Burhan.
Despite the political crisis with the army, Sudanese political forces issued statements expressing support for the Sudanese army and denouncing the Ethiopian attack.
Sudan and Ethiopia have been at odds since November 2020, when the Sudanese army recovered Sudanese territory on the border area, particularly the Fashaga fertile triangle.
