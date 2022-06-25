Severodonetsk Industrial Area, Airport Completely Liberated — Head of Chechnya
Ramzan Kadyrov also said that 800 civilians were liberated from the Azot plant in Severodonetsk
MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The industrial area and airport of Severodonetsk, Lugansk People’s Republic, have been completely liberated from Ukrainian forces, head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel Saturday.
"The industrial area of Severodonetsk and the airport have been completely liberated," Kadyrov said.
According to Kadyrov, the cleanup of the airport is in progress, and its entire territory is under control.
He also said that 800 civilians were liberated from the Azot plant in Severodonetsk.
"The cleanup of the settlement of Borovskoye is also in progress. One of the difficult points of the Ukrainian defense did not last long," Kadyrov said.
He also thanked his aide Apty Alaudinov and commander of the second corpus of LPR People’s Militia, call sign "Adler", for the operation.
No comments:
Post a Comment