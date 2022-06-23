SACP Welcomes the Handover of the Last Parts of the Report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
22 June 2022
The South African Communist Party (SACP) welcomes the handover of Part V and Part VI of the report of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to President Cyril Ramaphosa by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday, 22 June 2022.
It is crucial to dismantle state capture networks and hold to account all those who were complicit, who aided, who were involved and who benefited from the corruption both in the public and private sectors. This democratic imperative is necessary to advance and defend economic and broader social transformation and development towards shared prosperity. No company, no person and no group of persons must be allowed to steal or manipulate our public resources or national wealth.
The SACP will strengthen its efforts to build a widest possible patriotic front and a popular left front, with dismantling state capture, ending crime and corruption as part of the strategic objectives. The handover of the final parts of the report of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture paves the way for the SACP to study the entire report and produce its own comprehensive response.
The SACP takes this opportunity to reiterate its stance. Through asset forfeiture processes, the state must seize the funds and assets acquired through the acts of state capture or other forms of corruption, over and above prosecuting those who were complicit or involved and imposing maximum sentences.
Part V and Part VI are the last parts of the report of the commission and bring its work to an end. The SACP wishes to thank the President for publishing all the reports of the commission after receiving them and the commission for completing its work. We are looking forward to the response of the President to Parliament outlining the steps that he will take in view of the findings and recommendations made by the commission.
