Governor Hails Re-opening of Sudan-South Sudan Border Crossing
June 21, 2022 (AWEIL) -The resumption of the border crossing between South Sudan and Sudan is lessening consumer prices, a senior government official said.
Speaking to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State Governor Tong Akeen Ngor hailed the resumption of the border crossing between the two nations, saying its closure disrupted trade and movement of people.
“The two roads between Meram and Majok and Gok-Dhein have reopened and they are facilitating the movement of goods and services. Prices are now established. Food items are in the market. There are more than 50 trucks coming each day”, he said.
The top state official, who visited the Sudanese capital, Khartoum last week, commended the work of the joint political and security mechanisms for expediting negotiations for cross-border reopening between the two countries.
Local officials from both sides hailed the border reopening, which allowed resumption of activities between both countries.
Relations between South Sudan and it northern neighbour strained after the former’s secession in 2011.
