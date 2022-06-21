Relief Supplies from Officials of WPK Central Committee and Their Families Handed Over to Households in South Hwanghae Province
Medicines and other relief aids prepared with all sincerity by the officials of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and their families were transported on June 17 to the areas of South Hwanghae Province where an infectious disease broke out.
The relief convoy was warmly welcomed by officials of Party and government organs and working people’s organizations, residents, young people and students in Haeju City and Kangnyong County.
Senior officials of the Party Central Committee delivered the relief supplies to officials and residents of relevant areas.
The officials of the Party Central Committee visited the houses of residents on their sickbed and wished them fast and complete recovery of health.
And they met local Party and government officials to learn about the spread and medical treatment of the infectious disease and requested them to quickly overcome the health crisis they encountered by effectively giving patients intensive medical treatment and proper provision of their living conditions.
