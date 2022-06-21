Party Enjoys Absolute Support and Trust of People
Today, the Workers’ Party of Korea is praised by the international community as the party enjoying absolute support of and trust in the people.
It is unthinkable apart from June 19, Juche 53 (1964), the day when Chairman Kim Jong Il, the eternal leader of the Korean people, started to work at the Central Committee of the WPK.
Kim Jong Il built the WPK into the genuine motherly party which takes responsible care of the destiny of the people.
In the initial period when he started to work at the Party Central Committee, he made public several works, including Let Us Make Party Work through Work with People, Look after the People in a Responsible Manner as a Mother Would Do with Her Children and Party Officials Should Acquire Traits Appropriate to Officials of a Motherly Party. In the works he gave clear-cut answers to the theoretical and practical issues on the Party building, and his works served as guidelines in the Party building and its activities.
He saw to it that all Party officials always go among the people to share joys and sorrows with them and lend an ear to their voices to let them not only look after their lives but also take responsible care of their destinies. He devoted his all to the people’s happiness as he continued the uninterrupted journey of field guidance, visiting over 14 290 units across the country throughout his lifetime.
Sometimes he sat knee to knee with the people to learn about their living conditions and other times he named a baby to be born. He made sure that the people’s demands and aspirations were reflected on Party’s policies and spared nothing for the sake of their happiness. When the country was experiencing hard trials, he saw to it that polices for the people were taken invariably, such as free medical care and free compulsory education systems.
Under his leadership, the Korean people came to enjoy worthwhile life to the full and followed the WPK while calling it the motherly Party which ensured such life for them.
He also built the WPK into the one enjoying the absolute trust of the people.
The strength of people plus trust prevails over the Heaven—this was his philosophy toward the strength and trust of people. An important key that led the Korean people to become victors of history in the closing years of last century was just his trust in them.
Thanks to his leadership, the harmonious whole of the Party and the masses of the people had been further strengthened than ever before, and world-startling miraculous successes had been made in socialist construction, all of which laid a firm foundation in building a prosperous country.
Today, the people’s support of and trust in the Party have become more absolute, thanks to the people-first politics administered by General Secretary Kim Jong Un of the WPK.
2022-06-19
