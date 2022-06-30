Sudan Shows Self-restraint on Border Crises with Ethiopia
By Xinhua
Jun 30, 2022 05:33 PM
The Sudanese government has expressed commitment to restraint and non-escalation amid the mounting crises between Sudan and Ethiopia.
The crisis between the two countries was sparked after Sudan accused Ethiopia of killing its soldiers on the joint eastern border, which Ethiopia denied.
"Sudan exercises self-restraint to prevent escalation with Ethiopia," Sudan's foreign ministry said, official SUNA news agency reported.
"Ethiopian forces entered Sudanese territory, kidnapped seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian, executed them, and displayed their bodies in public," SUNA quoted Dafalla al-Haj Ali, Sudan's foreign ministry undersecretary, as saying.
What Ethiopia had done did not comply with international conventions and norms and the nature of the relationship between the two countries, he added.
Meanwhile, local Sudanese media reported that Sudanese acting Foreign Minister Ali al-Sadiq said the UN Security Council has adopted Sudan's complaint against Ethiopia submitted on Tuesday as an official document.
The Ethiopian army on Tuesday reportedly denied the accusations, saying it was ready to work with its Sudanese counterpart to investigate the incident.
Since September 2020, the Sudan-Ethiopia border has been witnessing rising tensions and deadly skirmishes between the two sides.
Sudan has accused the Ethiopian military of backing the farmers' seizure of Sudanese lands in the disputed Fashaga district on the border of the two neighbors.
Xinhua
Sudanese Leader Stresses Keenness on Normal, Balanced Ties with Ethiopia
By Xinhua
Jun 29, 2022 05:32 PM
Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Tuesday reiterated Sudan's keenness on normal and balanced ties with Ethiopia.
Al-Burhan made the remarks when he met here with visiting European Union's Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Annette Weber, the sovereign council said in a statement.
Al-Burhan and Weber reviewed the tensions in the Fashaga area on the Sudan-Ethiopia border and the Ethiopian army's execution of seven Sudanese soldiers and a citizen, said the statement.
"Al-Burhan stressed Sudan's keenness on normal and balanced relations with neighboring Ethiopia," it said.
On Sunday, the Sudanese Armed Forces said the Ethiopian army "executed" seven Sudanese soldiers and a citizen who were held captive, which Ethiopia denied.
On Monday, Sudan decided to file a formal complaint to the UN Security Council against Ethiopia, while the Sudanese foreign ministry decided to immediately recall its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations and to summon the Ethiopian ambassador in Khartoum to inform him of Sudan's condemnation.
Since September 2020, the Sudan-Ethiopia border has been witnessing rising tensions and deadly skirmishes between the two sides.
Sudan has accused the Ethiopian military of backing the farmers' seizure of Sudanese lands at the disputed Fashaga district on its border with Ethiopia.
Xinhua
No comments:
Post a Comment