Key Points of 14th BRICS Summit Beijing Declaration
The leaders underscored their adherence to sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and advocated a world without nuclear weapons
MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. BRICS states support the talks between Moscow and Kiev, as well as UN and Red Cross efforts in Ukraine, says the 14th BRICS Summit Beijing Declaration.
The leaders underscored their adherence to sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, advocated a world without nuclear weapons and called on developed countries to exercise "responsible economic policies, while managing policy spillovers."
Here are the key points of the document.
Events in Ukraine
"We have discussed the situation in Ukraine and recall our national positions as expressed at the appropriate fora, namely the UNSC and UNGA. We support talks between Russia and Ukraine," the declaration reads.
The association voiced its support to the efforts of the UN and its Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross on provision of humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
Global politics
BRICS states reaffirmed its "respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States, stress our commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes" and its "strong commitment to nuclear disarmament."
The leaders voiced their support to "a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan," and emphasized the respect for its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, national unity and non-interference in its internal affairs," stressing that its territory must not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan to finance terrorist acts."
BRICS hopes for success of talks on restoration of the Iran Nuclear Deal and support bilateral and multilateral talks for resolution "of all issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula, including its complete denuclearization."
The association continues to advocate a "comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council," in order to increase the representation of the developing countries so that it can adequately respond to global challenges. It also calls to preserve and reinforce the arms control system.
Global economy
"Unbalanced recovery" after the pandemic is " aggravating inequality across the world," the global growth momentum has weakened, and the economic prospects have declined, the declaration says.
"We urge major developed countries to adopt responsible economic policies, while managing policy spillovers, to avoid severe impacts on developing countries," BRICS leaders said, urging "multilateral financial institutions and international organizations to play a constructive role in building global consensus on economic policies and preventing systemic risks of economic disruption and financial fragmentation."
The five leaders underscored that the G20 "shall remain intact and respond to current global challenges."
Food security
The leaders pointed out that BRICS states produce about one third of all food in the world and noted the "strategic importance" of agriculture inputs, including, inter alia, fertilizers, on ensuring global food security. The document does not mention the food crisis issue directly.
Cooperation on currencies
The five leaders acknowledged "the importance of strengthening the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) mechanism, which contributes to strengthening the global financial safety net and complements existing international monetary and financial arrangements." They also welcomed the "central banks’ further cooperation on the payments track."
Climate and sustainable development
Developed countries have "historical responsibilities for global climate change, and should take the lead in scaling up mitigation actions," the declaration says.
BRICS opposed "green" trade barriers: "all measures taken to tackle climate change and bio-diversity loss must be designed, adopted and implemented in full conformity with the WTO agreements and must not constitute a means of arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination or a disguised restriction on international trade and must not create unnecessary obstacles to international trade."
Combating the pandemic
The leaders emphasized the need for creation of the complex early warning system for epidemic risks within the association, and underscored that the member states must be better prepared for future healthcare emergencies.
The association also advocated "equitable distribution of vaccines" and called on international agencies and charities to purchase vaccines and boosters "from manufacturers in developing countries, including in Africa, to ensure that the manufacturing capabilities being developed are retained.".
