Profitable Reserves for Production Growth
The Pyongyang Rayon Yarn Factory takes a lion’s share in the development of light industry in the country.
Recently, in keeping with the people’s growing interest in tetron rayon yarn, officials, technicians and workers of the factory established a new production line for making PET plastic particles from waste with their own efforts and technology. Besides, they solved a technical problem to further increase the proportion of recycled materials in the production of the yarn. As a result, they have laid a firm guarantee for producing thousands of tons of recycled rayon yarn annually.
Now different light industry factories including the Pyongyang Kim Jong Suk Textile Mill and the Pyongyang Hosiery Factory are using raw materials produced at the rayon yarn factory to produce various mass consumer goods needed for the people’s life.
Meanwhile, the factory is dynamically propelling research to solve the problem of emulsion using waste yarn as its main raw material in contact with relevant scientific research institutes.
Jon Myong Gu, head of the equipment department, says, “Recycling suggests many things. It is our determination to find out all possibilities if they are helpful to the improvement of the people’s living standards so as to make a contribution to the production of rayon yarn.”
2022-06-18
