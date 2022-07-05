American Troops Kill Two Civilians During Airdrop Operation in Syria's Dayr al-Zawr
Monday, 04 July 2022 2:42 PM
In this file picture, a helicopter gunner waits for takeoff at a US military base at an undisclosed location in eastern Syria. (Photo by AP)
At least two people have been killed when American occupation forces, in coordination with Kurdish-led militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), carried out a surprise attack in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr.
Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing local sources who asked not to be named, reported that the civilians lost their lives during an airdrop operation conducted jointly by American attack helicopters and SDF members in the village of al-Zar early on Monday.
The assault was accompanied by intense and indiscriminate shooting.
According to the sources, the surprise attack falls within the framework of US military forces’ arbitrary and repressive measures in the occupied Jazira Region of northeastern Syria.
Meanwhile, the US military has used dozens of tanker trucks to smuggle crude oil from Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah into the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.
Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told SANA on Monday that a convoy of 55 US military trucks loaded with stolen Syrian crude oil left Syria through al-Mahmoudiya border crossing in the town of al-Ya'rubiyah and headed toward the Iraqi territory.
The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.
Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country's rich mineral resources.
The US military has reportedly expanded its illegal bases in eastern Syria and strengthened them with air systems.
Former US President Donald Trump admitted on more than one occasion that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil.
After failing to oust the Syrian government through militant proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.
In June 2020, the US enacted the so-called Caesar Act that imposed the toughest sanctions ever on Syria intending to choke off revenue sources for the government.
The sanctions have crippled the war-torn country’s economy by barring foreign companies from doing trade with Damascus. Syria says the real purpose of the measures is to put pressure on Syrians and their livelihoods.
