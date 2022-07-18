Arman Calls on Peace Signatory Groups to Reconsider Their Support to Coup Leaders
Arman speaks to the media on 23 October 2021 (Suna photo)
July 18, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Yasir Arman Deputy Head of the SPLM-N Agar called on the signatory groups to reconsider their support of the military coup and back the democratic transition in the country.
Despite being the second man in the SPLM-N, Arman took the side of the anti-coup groups of the Forces for Freedom and Change and voiced his criticism of Agar’s position.
Also, he urged the Movement’s members to support the demonstrations against the coup and to maintain the group’s unity saying internal divergences should be resolved democratically.
In an opinion article published on Monday, Arman said that the signatories of the Juba peace Agreement put themselves in an embarrassing situation.
Some of them supported the coup, and stood against the civil democratic transformation “which is the essence of the peace agreement and the essence of citizenship,” he further said.
Darfur’s former rebel leaders Minni Minnawi and Gibril Ibrahim called on al-Burhan to take over power and dissolve the civilian government saying the FFC groups want to mobilise power.
After the coup, the two groups have been slammed and described as accomplices of the coup leaders. While the leaders of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, Hadi Idris, Malik Agar, and Tahir Hajar condemned the coup but remained in the government saying they want to preserve the peace agreement.
Arman called on the coup backers to change their minds and support the democratic transition saying such support should be an extension of their long sacrifices against the ousted National Congress regime.
“They have to return to its supporters and to play a positive role to settle national stalemate, as the coup is pursuing them in Darfur and the Two Areas,” he further stressed.
The war-affected civilians in the Darfur region distance themselves from the armed groups saying they only have focused on power sharing and personal interests.
However, he said the revolution’s forces should come together to build a civil front with a new name and structure that benefits from past experiences, as doctors and lawyers do nowadays regardless of their political affiliations.
Arman was referring to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, the United Office of Sudanese Doctors and Emergency Lawyers. These groups support the Resistance Committees and activists by providing them with the needed medical and legal assistance.
(ST)
