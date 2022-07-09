Funeral of Slain Japan’s Ex-PM Abe to be Held on July 12 in His Hometown Shimonoseki
The politician was assassinated in the city of Nara at about noon on July 8
Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
TOKYO, July 9. /TASS/. The funeral of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday, will take place on July 12, Kyodo news agency reported.
The agency also added that the funeral would be organized at Shinzo Abe’s hometown of Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture.
The 67-year-old politician was assassinated in the city of Nara at about noon on July 8, as he was delivering a political campaign speech ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 10.
Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old Japanese national, fired two shots at the former prime minister using a homemade firearm. Abe was immediately rushed to a hospital by a helicopter. He received a blood transfusion. Doctors fought for his life for several hours, but were unable to save him.
The assailant said later that he was frustrated with Abe’s politics and conduct, adding that he had nothing against the former prime minister’s political views.
Putin not to attend Abe’s funeral — Kremlin
Russian officials’ participation depends on protocol
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.
"Putin - no. The rest depends on protocol rules," he said when asked about the participation of Russia’s representatives.
Earlier, Peskov told reporters the Kremlin deeply regretted the death of former Japanese prime minister and expressed its condolences to the people of Japan.
